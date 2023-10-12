Ohio State looks to protect their perfect record as they face Purdue in Big Ten play. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Ohio State-Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Ohio State enters the game at 5-0, but the last two games have been anything but comfortable for Ohio State. First, it was a game with Notre Dame. Ohio State was up 3-0 at the half and then scored a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead in the game. Notre Dame would strike back with a touchdown in the third quarter. Then, Sam Hartman conducted a 96-yard 11-play drive to give Notre Dame the lead in the game.

With one second left in the game, Chip Trayanum ran the ball in for Ohio State to win 17-14. Last week, they faced Maryland. Maryland was up 7-0 after a quarter, and the two were tied at halftime. Maryland would keep fighting as well, with a touchdown in the third that was answered by Ohio State. Ohio State was up just three in the fourth but would end up winning 37-17.

Meanwhile, Purdue enters the game at 2-4 on the season. Purdue opened the season by being upset by Fresno State. They would rebound with a win over Virginia Tech, but then it was losses to Syracuse and Wisconsin. Purdue would finally get their first conference win against Illinois. It was a tight game with Illinois, with Purude leading by just three at the half. Still, they would score three touchdowns in the third quarter would end up winning 44-19. Then last week they would be in a close fight with Iowa but would fall 20-14 to Iowa.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread

Kyle McCord leads this Ohio State offense, and while he has been solid, he has not been amazing. For the year he is 93-145 passing for 1,375 yards. McCord has eight touchdowns this season and also has eight big-time throws according to PFF. He also has just one interceptions12: this year, but he does have six turnover-worthy passes on the season. Still, McCord has done well with pressure this year. He has been pressured 39 times this season, with just three sacks. Two of them were last game against Maryland. Still, McCord has not been great this year running the ball. He has just 21 yards running this year, with a fumble.

The running game for Ohio State has been solid this year. TreVeyon Henderson is expected to be back in this game. He missed the game with Maryland, but he should be available in this one. Henderson has run for 295 yards this season with five touchdowns. He has been getting good blocking as well, with over 2.5 yards before first contact this year. Henderson has also been explosive, with five runs over 15 yards this season.

Meanwhile, Chip Trayanum has been good this year as well. He has run for 207 yards this season with three touchdowns. He also has 151 yards after his first contact this year as well.

Ohio State has a trio of receivers this year that have been great this season. It starts with Marvin Harrison who has 499 yards with four touchdowns this year while averaging over 20 yards per reception this year. Meanwhile, Emeka Egbuka has brought in 22 of 30 targets this year for 303 yards and three scores. Still, one of the major standouts has been Cade Stover. The tight end has brought in 19 of 25 targets this year for 306 yards and a touchdown. He has been the best after the catch of the three this year, with 181 yards after the catch.

Ohio State needs to work on getting home more often when rushing the quarterback. He has seven sacks this year with 73 quarterback pressures. Two of the sacks have come from Michael Hall Jr, who is the only one with more than one sack on the team this season. Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau both have over ten pressures as well this year for Ohio State. The pass defense has allowed just three touchdowns this year with five interceptions on the season.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread

Hudson Card leads this Purdue offense this year at quarterback. This year he is 136-216 passing with six touchdowns and five interceptions. Card has nine big-time throws according to PFF, but also has five turnover-worthy passes this year. In the two wins this year, Card has two tocudhwosn and no turnover-worthy interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown in those games. In the four losses, he has five touchdowns, but also five interceptions and all 11 of his turnover-worthy passes. In the run game in the losses, he has two rushing touchdowns and eight fumbles.

For the Purdue running game, Devin Mockobee has been great. He has run for 365 yards this season with four touchdowns. He has been solid after contact this year with 275 yards. Still, Mochobee does have six fumbles this year. Tyrone Tracy has been good as well. He has five touchdowns this season with 296 yards. Still, Tyrone Tracey could be out in this game, and that will put an even bigger workload on Mockobee.

The biggest concern in this game is the rush defense. Purdue is 90th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game. They are much better in the pass game though, sitting 68th in the nation. One of the major issues has been missed tackles, with 34 this year in the running game. Seven of them come from Sanoussi Kane. Kane is the team leader in tackles as well in the run game and does have 16 stops for offensive failures. He is also the only player to force a fumble in the run game. Meanwhile, Dillon Thieneman has three interceptions this season while Purdue has six of them.

Final Ohio State-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Ohio State comes into this game beat up. Marvin Harrison is beat up, as is TeyVeon Henderson. Even more, Ohio State has Penn State next week. Ohio State struggled against Maryland last week, and have struggled often this year. If Penn State was not next week, the Buckeyes may be more focused on making a statement, but in this one, expect them to remove playing early to keep healthy. That will allow Purdue to cover.

Final Ohio State-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue +19.5 (-110)