The Edmonton Oilers will face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday evening. It's a clash at Climate Pledge Arena as we share our NHL odds series and make an Oilers-Kraken prediction and pick.

The Oilers lead the head-to-head series 14-5. This will be the first time the Oilers face the Kraken this season. Amazingly, the Oilers swept the series against the Kraken last season. The Oilers have won six games in a row against the Kraken overall and five in Seattle.

Here are the Oilers-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Kraken Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -170

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Oilers vs Kraken

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN +, KHN, and KONG

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers will be on the second end of a back-to-back as they played the Anaheim Ducks at home on Friday. Ultimately, they will make the flight from Edmonton to Seattle and hope to have enough to take down the Kraken. It starts with the offense.

While the offense is not as potent as in past seasons, Connor McDavid has continued to set records and is one of the best players in the NHL. McDavid came into the weekend with 15 goals and 39 assists. If there is one flaw in his game, he cannot win faceoffs consistently. Unfortunately, McDavid came into the weekend winning just 173 draws and losing 203. While he has improved in that aspect, there is much work to do. McDavid still shines on the powerplay and had five powerplay conversions coming into the weekend.

Leon Draisaitl has been the better scorer this season. He came into the weekend with 27 goals and 29 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Significantly, Draisaitl has been good on the faceoff circle, coming into the weekend with 366 faceoff wins and 289 losses.

While these two have continued to produce, the rest of the offense has been inconsistent. Evan Bouchard has tallied seven goals and 21 assists coming into the weekend. Likewise, Zach Hyman has added 13 goals and eight assists, with four notches coming on the powerplay.

This offense currently ranks 10th in goals and assists. Additionally, they are only 22nd in shooting percentage. The Oilers are also only 13th on the powerplay.

With Stuart Skinner starting on Friday, Calvin Pickard will make the start in Seattle. Pickard comes into the game with a record of 8-4 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Yet, he will play behind an improved defense that is eighth in goals against. The defense has struggled to kill penalties, as they rank 23rd on the penalty kill.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl can spring free and find open shooting lanes to give the Oilers early momentum. Then, Pickard must hold the fort in hostile territory.

Why the Kraken Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kraken have continually hovered around mediocrity. Yet, there have been some glimpses of greatness. This was proven the other day when the Kraken became the third team in league history to win a regular-season game while trailing by three goals with five minutes left in regulation. The comeback win showed the Kraken's potential when everything is firing on all cylinders.

Jared McCann has led the way with 13 goals and 15 assists, including two powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Oliver Bjorkstrand has tallied 11 goals and 15 assists, including three powerplay conversions. Jaden Schwartz has added 12 goals and 13 assists, including three powerplay tallies. Chandler Stephenson has also scored four goals and 20 assists.

This offense is currently 19th in goals and 21st in assists. Additionally, they are 13th in shooting percentage. The Krajen have struggled on the powerplay, ranking 22nd on the extra-man attack.

Joey D'Accord likely gets the start and is 12-9-2 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He will play behind a defense that is 20th in goals against. Likewise, they have been mediocre at killing penalties, ranking 18th on the penalty kill.

The Kraken will cover the spread if the top two lines can figure out a way to get pucks to the net and give themselves the early lead. Then, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Oilers-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are 14-23 against the spread, while the Kraken are 19-20 against the odds. Moreover, the Oilers are 7-9 against the spread on the road, while the Kraken are 10-10 against the odds at home. The Oilers are 16-18-3 against the over/under, while the Kraken are 19-18-2 against the over/under.

The Oilers will be tired from their game against the Kraken. While I do think they can win this game, I expect the Kraken to find a way to keep it close, covering the spread at home.

Final Oilers-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-176)