NFL legend OJ Simpson is not backing down from his take on the Dallas Cowboys' recent acquisition of Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers. The Juice recently dropped a video on Twitter where he lauded Cowboys' GM Jerry Jones as a “genius” for picking up Lance.

OJ Simpson also took the time to address how this trade might affect starting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“If it affects Dak negatively, then Dak shouldn't be the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys,” said Simpson. “If this affects him negatively, if this doesn't motivate him, much like it motivated [Aaron] Rodgers to win an MVP when [the Green Bay Packers] brought in Jordan Love, then he shouldn't be the quarterback anyway.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Simpson is not the only one to express doubts about the ability of Dak Prescott and Trey Lance to coexist; however, Lance recently smoothed over some of those concerns during his introduction to the Dallas media.

“[Prescott] welcomed me with open arms,” said Lance, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That meant a lot to me. Just tons and tons of respect for him.”

It certainly appears that Prescott will indeed be the one starting when the Cowboys take on the New York Giants to open up the season on September 10.

However, it behooved the team to bring in an insurance policy in case of injury, or if the team needs a spark in one of Prescott's rare off games, such as the one he had during the NFC playoffs last year against the 49ers.

In any case, it's certainly better to have OJ Simpson's approval than the alternative.