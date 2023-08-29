Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance seems to have gotten off on the right foot with his new organization. After being traded to Dallas by the San Francisco 49ers last week, Lance is already enjoying his new NFL home.

“When I heard Cowboys, I had a big smile on my face,” said Lance, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Lance also took the time to speak about his new teammate Dak Prescott, who will be the starter for the Cowboys when things get kicked off next week.

“He welcomed me with open arms,” said Lance. “That meant a lot to me. Just tons and tons of respect for him.”

Trey Lance is now on the latest chapter of what has been an interesting NFL journey so far.

Lance was drafted by the 49ers in 2021 after a standout college career at North Dakota State University, where he received both the Walter Payton and the Jerry Rice Award as a freshman.

Lance spent most of his rookie season as a backup for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, before earning the starting job ahead of the 2022 season.

However, in Week 2 last year, he suffered an ankle injury that would keep him out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, backup Brock Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and subsequently earned the starting nod for 2023.

Now, Lance will have a chance to rejuvenate his NFL career with America's Team, where he will likely be used as an insurance policy for Dak Prescott, who has proven to be shaky at times in big moments.

The Cowboys kick off their season on September 10 in New York against the Giants.