Anytime you can get a victory over your rival in college football, it's worth celebrating. Whether it's actually on the field or on the recruiting trail, a win is a win. The Oklahoma football team picked up a win on the recruiting trail over rival Texas on Tuesday as 2026 four-star wide receiver Daniel Odom committed to the Sooners. The California native picked Oklahoma over not only Texas, but Oregon as well.

“BREAKING: Four-Star WR Daniel Odom (2026) has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 193 WR from Bellflower, CA chose the Sooners over Texas & Oregon.”

Daniel Odom has a message for Oklahoma football fans now that he is committed.

“Let’s get it rollin I’m home Sooner family!!” Odom said.

Odom is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #194 player in the 2026 class, the #33 WR and the #25 player in the state of California. Odom currently attends St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

“Has all the physical tools to be a dominant outside receiver at the college level,” Odom's scouting report reads. “Good sized wide out pushing 6-2, 190 pounds and plays a physical game. Quick off the line and very good releases. Can beat press and uses his body well to create separation. Strong kid who can bully opposing corners and picks up a lot of yards after contact.”

Daniel Odom has a lot of positive attributes that should lead to success at the next level. He has the potential to be a key player for the Oklahoma football team down the road.

“Shows good top end speed and can routinely get behind a defense,” The scouting report continued. “Strong hands, dominant in the air and catches the ball well through contact. Really nice all around game and has a high ceiling with the talent to play at the high Power 4 level.”

The 2025 recruiting cycle hasn't even ended yet as there are still a few big-name players that haven't committed, so it's definitely too early to worry about 2026 recruiting rankings. However, the Oklahoma football team is off to a good start in the 2026 class, and that's a good sign. There is obviously a lot of time for things to change, but starting strong is important.

Oklahoma now has four commitments in their 2026 recruiting class, and said class is ranked #18 in the country. The Sooners have landed commitments from two four-stars and two three-stars so far.