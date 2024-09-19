ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two pre-season Big 12 favorites face off as Utah visits Oklahoma State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

Utah enters the game sitting at 3-0 on the year. They would open with a dominating performance against Southern Utah, winning the game 49-0. The next week, they would host Baylor in a non-conference game. Utah took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and after a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, they would lead 23-3 at the half. Still, Cam Rising went down in this game, and Utah would not score again, winning 23-12. Last week, they would face Utah State. Utah would lead 17-14 at the half but would take off in the second half, winning 38-21.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is also 3-0 on the year. They opened against a tough South Dakota State team, winning 44-20. Then, they would face Arkansas. Arkansas Dominated early, leading 21-7 at the half. Oklahoma State took the lead with 55 seconds left, but as time expired, Arkansas hit a 45-yard field goal to tie the game. It would go to double overtime, where Oklahoma State would win the game. Last week, they would face Tulsa, and take a 45-10 victory on the road.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-Oklahoma State Odds

Utah: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +122

Oklahoma State: -2.5 (-146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 52.5 (-105)

Under: 52.5 (-115)

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cam Rising is the starting quarterback for Utah this year. He has completed 18 of 29 passes this year for 346 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also been sacked just once while running for 46 yards. Still, he has missed some time with a laceration on his throwing hand. With Rising out, it has been Isaac Wilson. He has completed 31 of 53 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Still, he has three interceptions and has been sacked three times on the year.

The top receiving options this year have come from their running back and tight end. Dijon Stanley has just five receptions this year, but came away with 79 yards and two scored. He has also run 11 times for 55 yards this year. Meanwhile, tight end Brant Kuith has eight receptions for 142 yards and three scores. Money Parks and Dorian Singer round out the top receiving options. Parks has eight receptions for 133 yards and two scores, while Singer has ten receptions for 109 yards. In the running game, Micah Bernard has led the way. He has 41 rushes on the year for 274 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Mike Mitchell has run 26 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Utah defense has been solid this year. They are 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 36th in yards against per game. They are 50th against the rush while sitting 43rd against the pass on the year. Van Fillinger has been great. He leads the team with 17 tackles this year while also defending three passes and having 4.5 sacks. Connor O'Tolle has also been solid, coming away with 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and 2.5 sacks. Utah has 11 sacks this year, while also having four takeaways.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Alan Bowman has led the Oklahoma State offense this year. He has completed 75 of 112 passes for 967 yards. Further, he has thrown eight touchdowns this year while throwing just two interceptions. He has also been protected well, not being sacked this year. His top target has been De'Zhaun Stribling. He has brought in 17 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns. Rashod Owes has also been solid, coming into the game with 11 receptions for 188 yards and a score. Finally, Brennan Preselu has brought in 23 receptions on the year for 172 yards and three scores.

Still, the focus of this offense is Ollie Gordon. Ollie Gordon has run the ball 62 times this year. He is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry this year but has run for 216 yards while scoring four times. Gordon has also caught six passes for 44 yards this year.

Oklahoma State has been solid on defense. They are 54th in the nation in opponent points per game, still, they sit 119th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 109th against the rush while sitting 128th against the pass. Trey Rucker has been solid this year, coming away with 39 total tackles, the most on the team. Nick Martin has 34 tackles on the year, while also having a sack and two passes defenses. Kendal Daniels has been solid as well. With a sack and four pass breakups. Finally, Kale Smith has two pass breakups, an interception, and a touchdown this year on defense.

Final Utah-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Utah opened as a two-point favorite in this game and now has moved to a 2.5-point underdog with uncertainty around Cam Rising. Utah has been great on defense this year though. Still, they are facing an Oklahoma state offense that is 11th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 18th in the nation in yards per game. Oklahoma State has been great at preventing points on defense, but they give up plenty of yards. Utah will be able to capitalize on that. With uncertainty on Cam Rising, the best play in this game is not on a side, but on the total. Take the over.

Final Utah-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Over 52.5 (-105)