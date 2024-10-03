ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Old Dominion looks for their first conference win as they face Coastal Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina prediction and pick.

Old Dominion enters the game sitting at 1-3. They had a close game to start the year facing South Carolina on the road. ODU had the 19-16 lead in the fourth quarter, but South Carolina would score with 6:11 left in the game to take the 23-19 win. They would have another close game against East Carolina. ODU had the lead after the first half but would be down after a 63-yard touchdown from Rajhai Harris. They would end up falling 20-14. Old Dominion would then fall 37-17 to Virginia Tech and then they faced Bowling Green last week. Old Dominion scored with 24 seconds left in the game to take the 30-27 victory.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina is 3-1 on the year. They opened up the year 3-0, with wins over Jacksonville State, William and Mary, and Temple. Last time out, they would face Virginia. Virginia took a 27-10 lead at the half and would extend it to 37-10. Coastal Carolina would fall 43-24.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina Odds

Old Dominion: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +155

Coastal Carolina: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 53.5 (-106)

Under: 53.5 (-114)

How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread/Win

Grant Wilson has led the way for Old Dominion. He has completed 48 of 86 passes for 507 yards this year. He has four touchdown passes and three interceptions on the year. Wilson has been sacked 11 times this year. He has run for 47 yards and a score though.

Isiah Paige has been the top target this year. He has 15 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Diante Vines has 13 receptions for 78 yards while Myles Alston has ten receptions for 78 yards. Tight end Pat Conroy has also been solid this year. He has seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Aaron Young has led the way. He has 70 carries for 280 yards and two scores. Bryce Duke has also been solid, with 21 carries for 144 yards this year.

Old Dominion is 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 88th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 99th against the rush while sitting 69th against the pass. Koa Naotala and Mario Thompson have been solid this year. Naotala leads the team in tackles with 42 while having two sacks. Meanwhile, Mario Thompson is tied for second on the team with 36 tackles and two sacks. Jahron Manning is tied with Thompson with 36 tackles, but he has three interceptions on the year.

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Vasko has led the way for the Coastal Carolina offense. He has 45 completions on 84 attempts this year. He has completed just 53.6 percent of his passes this year. Vasko has four touchdown passes, two interceptions, and has been sacked twice this year. Vasko has been running well this year. He has run 42 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Tray Taylor. He has brought in nine receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown. Jameson Tucker has also been solid, with 10 catches for 173 yards and two scores. Finally, Cameron Wright has eight receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Christian Washington has run the ball well. He has run 52 times for 224 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Darren Lloyd has run 17 times for 121 yards. Finally, Braydon Bennett has 16 carries for 97 yards and three scores.

Coastal Carolina is 86th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 84th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 113th against the rush while sitting 35th against the pass. Joah Cash has been solid this year, he has 2.5 sacks with a pass defended. Meanwhile, Xamarion Gordon and Matthew McDoom both have an interception on the year. Gordon returned his for a touchdown. McDoom has two passes defended, with a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Final Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

The odds in this Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina game favor Coastal Carolina. The two defensive units have been similar. Old Dominion has been better in points per game against, while Coastal Carolina has let up less yardage. Still, there is a major difference is the two offensive units. Old Dominion is 94th in the nation in points per game while sitting 104th in yards per game this year. Old Dominion is also 80th in turnover margin this year while Coastal Carolina is 45th. The best pick in this Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina tilt is to lay the points with Coastal Carolina.

Final Old Dominion-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick: Coastal Carolina -5.5 (-105)