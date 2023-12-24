Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football receives another early Christmas present, this time from Texas A&M.

It was a “best of both worlds” piece of news for Ole Miss football on Sunday with the announcement that a highly-rated player in the transfer portal is jumping ship from Texas A&M to Lane Kiffin's program.

Walter Nolen, who was the no. 1 recruit as rated by both USA Today and ESPN in 2022, is leaving the Aggies and has committed to Ole Miss football, per On3 Sports. Nolen was the highest-rated player available in the transfer portal, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Kiffin.

Nolen provided a statement to On3 about his decision.

“This past month has been wild, but with the help of my family and closest friends I have come to the fact that my time in college station has come to an end. I want to thank the 12th man for taking a chance on a kid out of Memphis, TN. Thank you coach E for helping me grow in more ways than i ever thought. I want to thank all my brothers in the locker room, blood couldn’t make us closer.

“With that being said I would like to announce I will be attending the university of Ole Miss for my last 2 years of eligibility.”

Nolen appeared in 21 games across two seasons for Texas A&M. In his time there, he compiled 66 tackles and five sacks.

Now, as #11 Ole Miss football prepares for a meeting with Penn State in the Peach Bowl, Kiffin gets another early Christmas present in the form of a 6'5, 300-pound defensive lineman.