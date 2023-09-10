Ole Miss football went on the road on Saturday to take on Tulane football. Ole Miss came into the game ranked #20 in the country and Tulane was ranked #24. The game ended up coming down to the wire, but Jaxson Dart made enough plays down the stretch to get his team the win. The biggest play coming on a fourth down in the fourth quarter with the Rebels up by three points. Dart escaped pressure and ended up throwing a touchdown to put the Rebels up by 10. Ole Miss ended up pulling away late in the game and won 37-20.

Not everything was good on Saturday for the Rebels, however. Star wide receiver Tre Harris left the game because of a knee injury, but luckily for Ole Miss, head coach Lane Kiffin provided a positive update on the situation after the game.

“It does not.” Lane Kiffin said after the game when asked if he thought the injury looked like a long term issue, according to an article from clarionledger.com.

Jaxson Dart must have let out a big sigh of relief when he heard that. Tre Harris is Dart's main weapon, and when he is in the game, it makes Dart's life a whole lot easier. Dart knows how important Harris is to the Rebels' offense.

“He's just super talented, and the center of our offense,” Dart said. “So it was definitely tough to have him go down, but I feel like guys stepped up and played huge roles in us coming back, especially in the second half.”

Ole Miss football is back in action next Saturday at home against Georgia Tech. We'll see if Harris is able to return for that matchup.