Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said the state of college football is a “disaster” at SEC Media Day amid NIL and transfer portal changes.

He was criticized by ESPN's Paul Finebaum, who said Kiffin “just retired the trophy” of hypocrisy.

“He may be right, but talk about hypocritical people,” Finebaum said. “Like, does anyone remember who was negotiating with Auburn last year toward the end of last season while his team ranked in the top-10? He imploded and his team lost [four] straight games, including the Egg Bowl (rivalry versus Mississippi State), the biggest game of the year? That was Lane Kiffin.”

Kiffin and the Rebels were one of the best teams in college football at the midway point of 2022. Ole Miss won its first seven games before it imploded, as Finebaum said, with five losses in their last six contests.

Ole Miss is looking to rebound in 2023. Though Kiffin commented on how the transfer portal is a negative for the future of college football, his Rebels have the fifth-ranked transfer class according to 247Sports with 25 commits.

Ole Miss football's recruiting class ranks No. 18. The Rebels' class is led by five-star linebacker Suntarine Perkins, the No. 23 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite, and three other top-247 recruits.

Can Ole Miss fix its issues and become a better team? It saw 30 players enter their name in the transfer portal, according to247Sports.

The SEC is yet to release its preseason media poll. Ole Miss ranked No. 4 in the SEC West in last year's poll.