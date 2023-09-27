They say you can't have a favorite child. Well, Olivia Rodrigo has proven that you can have a favorite song you wrote. The “Good 4 U” singer recently revealed her three favorite tracks off her new album, Guts.

Speaking with Amazon Music, Rodrigo named the following Guts tracks as her favorites (right now): “All-American B***h,” “Logical,” and “Love is Embarrassing.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She also assigned three emojis for each song. A baseball, lipstick, and fireworks emojis were given to “All-American B***h.” For “Logical,” three crying emojis were assigned. Rodrigo concluded with a shocked, wedding ring, and guy with a “zig-zag” mouth for “Love is Embarrassing.”

Olivia Rodrigo is hot off of the release of her sophomore album, Guts. After the Grammy-winning Sour, a sophomore slump was possible. However, Rodrigo evolved and released an album on par, if not better than her first.

Additionally, Rodrigo announced the “Guts” world tour. It's a massive step up for the young singer. Her “Sour” tour did travel across North America and Europe, and hit a bunch of theaters on the way. The “Guts” world tour will feature even more gigs, more legs, and a jump to major arenas including Madison Square Garden.

She first got her big break starring Disney projects. She starred in Bizaardvark from 2016-2019. She'd then transition to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for the first two seasons. On the film side, her first ever credit was a direct-to-video film, An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. She played the titular role in the film.