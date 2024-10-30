It sounds like Olivia Rodrigo is ending her Guts era as the album's tour goes on hiatus until June 30, 2025.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo said the Netflix Guts World Tour concert film marks the end of the album's era. She is seemingly moving on to her third album, which will usher in a new phase for the “Good 4 U” singer.

“Yeah I think it's the end of the Guts era! I love this era so much,” she said. “It was so much fun to get to create and share with the fans. I'm so grateful that fans have embraced Guts in the way that they have.”

She did seem grateful for her fans' support of her album. After blowing up with her debut album Sour, there was always a chance of her being a one-hit wonder. But her popularity has only grown since she released her second album.

Netflix released a Guts World Tour concert film on October 29, 2024. It was recorded during her two shows at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. She brought out Chappell Roan to perform “Hot to Go” during one of the shows, which is included in the concert film.

Fans will have to wait and see what comes next for Rodrigo. A third album is undoubtedly coming sooner rather than later. Perhaps a single will kick off her new era soon.

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts era

The Guts era began on June 30, 2023, when Rodrigo released the lead single from her second album, “Vampire.” The single was a big hit and was followed by “Bad Idea Right?” a couple of months later in August. A third single from Guts, “Get Him Back,” was released a week after the album on September 15.

Guts was released on September 8, 2023. It was a big hit and garnered critical acclaim. At the Grammys, Guts was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year, losing both awards to Taylor Swift's Midnights.

To support the album, Rodrigo embarked on the Guts World Tour. The tour's itinerary was a big leap from her last tour. It is the first all-arena tour of her young career.

The Guts World Tour began on February 23, 2024, with a show in Palm Desert, California. She toured North America through April 9, culminating the first leg with four shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

She then embarked on a European leg of the tour from April 30 to June 23. Rodrigo then returned to North America for a second leg before heading to Asia for another extension of the tour.

The tour concluded its 2024 run of shows with eight shows in Australia. She performed four shows inMelbourne and Sydney from October 9-22.

Rodrigo still has two more shows left on the itinerary. She will perform two shows at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on June 30 and July 1, 2025.

A total of 97 shows will have been played on the Guts World Tour across six legs. It is her most expansive tour, and she will likely only top it in her next era.