Los Angeles Lakers star and Olympics MVP LeBron James took some time to celebrate Team USA's gold-medal victory over France at the 2024 Paris games. James had won the honors after averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 66% shooting throughout the games. Moreover, he almost posted a triple-double in the final rounds, dropping once in their comeback win against Serbia, though he was four rebounds shy of doing it again versus France.

Meanwhile, his teammate and rival, Stephen Curry, was also one bucket shy of beating Carmelo Anthony's all-time Olympic scoring record of 37 points. However, Curry did seal the gold for the Americans by making four consecutive threes in the clutch of the gold medal game.

During Team USA's celebrations, James found time to see a magician blow his mind with an impressive trick involving cards and his phone. From the video, it looks like the four-time NBA champion still has room for some of life's surprises.

Team USA's journey to gold

On their way to the gold, Team USA had their first real test in Serbia, headed by Denver Nuggets star and NBA champ Nikola Jokic. Led by Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Serbians had led for much of the game and by as much as 17 points, and they took an 11-point lead to the fourth quarter. However, Curry exploded for 36 points with nine made threes, including the go-ahead shot after James had tied the game.

In the final game, Team USA defeated France 98-87, thanks in part to Curry's sensational shooting, having scored all 24 of his points on three-point shots. However, James' steady hand complemented Curry's legendary heroics. He scored 14 points on 6-10 shooting, with six rebounds and ten assists.

While not as bombastic as Curry's, the Lakers star still proved that he has already mastered the game of basketball in all aspects. It's not a surprise that LeBron James won Olympics MVP because of his impeccable ability to control the game even outside of scoring, although as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, he can certainly put the ball in the basket.

LeBron James and the Lakers

After the Olympics high, though, the NBA legend will have to contend with some questions about the last years of his playing career. At almost 40 years old, can he still win an NBA championship with the Lakers?

Besides drafting Bronny James and hiring JJ Redick as head coach, the Lakers have stayed relatively quiet during the offseason. However, LeBron James signed a two-year, $104-million contract with the team, hoping to contend for another title with Anthony Davis in a deadly Western Conference.

Still, the lack of movement from the organization prompted takes that the Lakers may have wasted James and Davis by failing to surround the tandem with quality players after their 2020 title. Leading the current Lakers roster to a ring might be the toughest challenge James has faced yet, and he seems ready for it.