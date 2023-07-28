Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, have been making headlines with their romantic escapades aboard the luxurious $500 million superyacht “Koru” off the coast of Italy. The couple got spotted indulging in affectionate moments, hugging, kissing, and gazing into each other's eyes, even with a crowd around them, TMZ reports.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Host Oprah on Superyacht, Still Pack on the PDA https://t.co/Gq0nzhMaU9 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 28, 2023

Adding to the glamorous scene, Oprah Winfrey joined the billionaire duo on the lido deck for a fabulous luncheon near Capri. Bezos and Sánchez played hosts to the media mogul and her friend, Gayle King, creating a star-studded affair on the magnificent vessel.

The lovebirds have been inseparable since their engagement in May, following a courtship of nearly five years. Bezos, the 59-year-old Amazon founder, proposed to Sánchez with an extravagant diamond ring estimated to be worth a staggering $2.5 million.

Throughout the summer, the couple plans to continue their lavish celebrations with several groups of famous friends joining them on the superyacht. As TMZ reports, their ship will be a hub for celebrity gatherings all season long.

The superyacht “Koru” has been cruising along the French and Italian Rivieras, offering the perfect backdrop for the couple's romantic rendezvous. During a lunch gathering aboard the vessel, Bezos and Oprah were side by side, enjoying each other's company in the lap of luxury.

When they made their way to the pool, the billionaire entrepreneur decided to ditch his shirt, while Sánchez, the 53-year-old TV reporter, appeared in a stylish black bikini paired with a patterned kimono-style coverup.

Despite their busy schedules and their status as some of the world's wealthiest individuals, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez seem to have found a genuine connection. Their European escapades have public displays of affection, showing the world just how smitten they are with each other.