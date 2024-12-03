While excelling in most sports and constantly remain relevant in the national spotlight, there's no denying that the University of Oregon Athletics programs are largely known for their ties to Nike and the revolutionary gear the brand has put together for their athletes over the years. Consistently receiving the latest and greatest in Nike tech, the Oregon Ducks football team recently showcased their very own Air Jordan 9 PE sneaker.

Nike co-founders Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight are both notably Oregon alumni and with Nike World Headquarters proudly stationed in Eugene, it comes as no surprise that the athletics teams would only be outfitted in all things Nike.

Over the years, we've seen a number of Air Jordan collaborations and PE's (player exclusives) made for the mighty Ducks. The craze started in 2011 with the “Pit Crew” Air Jordan 3 and has followed throughout modern day with the “Oregon” Air Jordan 5. Just recently, we saw Oregon Football tease their newest collaboration with the Jumpman.

Air Jordan 9 PE “Oregon”

The Air Jordan 9 appears in a clean white colorway accented by the retro Oregon Ducks color scheme. The shoes are based on a white outsole and black midsole. They feature a shimmering green patent leather throughout the mudguard and the back heel, accompanied by the same forest green color throughout the sockliner and laces. We see a black stitched “23” on the back heel and electric yellow eyelets holding the laces down. Finally, we see “Oregon” and “Ducks” on each of the respective tongue tabs.

We shouldn't expect these to be released to the public anytime soon, but the Oregon Ducks football team will be wearing them ahead of the Big Ten Championship Game against Penn State. They'll look to continue their undefeated season on their road to the College Football Playoff.