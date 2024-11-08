Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II faded into the background before his ultimate exit from Austin, but he is a hot commodity nevertheless. The former high-end recruit is receiving early interest from the No. 1 ranked team, the most consistently excellent program in the sport today and one of the most offensively-friendly places in the country.

Oregon football, Georgia and Ole Miss all contacted Cook, per Adam Gorney of Rivals and Yahoo Sports, after it was announced that he would be leaving the Longhorns and entering the transfer portal. The sophomore wideout recorded eight receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns this season, with both scores coming against the University of Texas at San Antonio in Week 3. He last logged a catch on Sept. 28.

What is best landing spot for Johntay Cook II?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is focused on leading the Ducks to a national championship, but he is also trying to assemble a star-studded WR room for next year's quarterback, who many expect to be promising UCLA transfer Dante Moore. Cook could break out in Eugene. Georgia and Ole Miss will also be led by new signal-callers, so the DeSoto, Texas native might be afforded a fresh start.

There are other schools that will surely emerge in this pursuit of Johntay Cook II, but those three brands carry significant appeal. Oregon football should be especially attractive to recruits and transfers, given the ease in which they have transitioned to the Big Ten Conference. The Ducks have wasted no time in adjusting to the more physical style of play and are burying their opponents in multiple ways. Even with star wide receiver and returner Tez Johnson sidelined with injury, Oregon is essentially guaranteed to be competing for the conference title on Dec. 7.

Though, great rosters offer less opportunities, which is something Cook learned during his tenure in Texas. Considering the initial wave of intrigue that is pouring out for the speedster, he will have plenty of options for his possible bounce-back 2025 campaign.