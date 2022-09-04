Dan Lanning’s career as head coach of the Oregon Ducks did not have a rosy start, which is the least you could say about how Oregon football after it’s 48-3 loss to no. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Against his former team, Lanning simply did not have the answer to make Oregon even look competitive on the field opposite the reigning national champions. It also showed just how much work there is left for Lanning before he could enjoy in Eugen the success he had back when he was the defensive coordinator of the Bulldogs.

Via Rob Moseley of GoDucks.com:

“We gotta take our team, look for our opportunities to improve. And guess what? Regardless of the result today, we would have to do the same thing: It’s about, what can you go fix and how can you improve?”

Oregon football sputtered mightily on offense against Georgia, which led had the best stop unit in 2021 when it barely allowed 10 points per game. Ducks quarterback and Auburn Tigers transfer Bo Nix went just 21 of 37 for 173 passing yards and zero touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice. If anything, at least he did not get swallowed by Georgia’s pass rush which produced zero sacks.

Defensively, it was also a disaster for the Ducks, who surrendered 571 total yards to Stetson Bennett and company. Georgia went 9 of 10 on third downs, while wide receiver Kenny McIntosh went off for 171 receiving yards on nine receptions.

The loss was an extremely painful one for Oregon football, but Dan Lanning and the Ducks would take it against a legitimate national title contender. It should get way easier for them next Saturday when they face off with the Samford Bulldogs at home.