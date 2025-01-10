Oregon football just lost a talented defensive lineman to the transfer portal. It's been a rough start to the new year for Dan Lanning's program after such a successful 2024. The No. 1 Ducks were blown out in the Rose Bowl against Big Ten rival Ohio State in a game that looked like a mismatch from the jump. A fact that we know is false considering that this squad beat the Buckeyes during the regular season. And it's not like Oregon football regressed since that game.

The Ducks went undefeated during the regular season and won the Big Ten Championship in their first year in the conference. Still, the result in Pasadena was a tough way to end a phenomenal season. As the program looks to 2025, it's suffering a tough blow in the transfer portal.

According College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3 Pete Nakos, Oregon defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner has entered the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman is a former 4-star from El Mirage, Arizona. Gardner will have four years of eligibility remaining.

My'Keil Gardner's departure hurts an Oregon defense that will need to improve heading into the 2025 season

While Gardner did not record any stats in 2024, the loss of the DL is not good news for Dan Lanning's squad. The defeat to Ohio State shows that the Ducks need to improve their defense in 2025 to win a national title. This unit was solid this season overall. However, in four games against College Football Playoff caliber opponents, Oregon's defense gave up 30 or more points every time.

As the Ducks found out under former head coach Chip Kelly, it's very hard to win a national championship without a truly elite defense. Building up this unit will therefore be the main task of Dan Lanning and company going forward. A task that Oregon's head coach should be able to do with his past. Fortunately, the Ducks should be returning two out of their four best pass rushers heading into 2025. This includes First-team All-Big Ten selection Matayo Uiagalelei.

Overall, there's plenty reason for optimism for this program heading into 2025. However, the offense is set to lose a bunch of key contributors, including star quarterback Dillon Gabriel. To combat these losses, Oregon football is bringing in a top-five recruiting class and been aggressive in the transfer portal.

With the sustained success he's already shown in Eugene, Dan Lanning has elevated this program to where it belongs in just three years. There's just that next level that the Ducks have yet to hit to capture their first national title. But with their head coach, that step does feel bound to happen eventually.