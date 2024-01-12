Oregon football adds former Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart

The 2023-24 season may have ended in disappointment for Oregon football, but the program is having one heck of an offseason. The Ducks' 2024 recruiting class ranks in the top 10 and they are also finding considerable success in the transfer portal. Head coach Dan Lanning, who is staying put in Eugene, just further solidified his offense with an exciting addition.

Former five-star recruit and Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart is switching to Oregon, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. He tallied 38 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Aggies last season.

The 5-foot-10 speedster out of Frisco, Texas should have a key role in the team's offense. Stewart will be catching passes from either former Oklahoma breakout Dillon Gabriel or UCLA 5-star recruit Dante Moore in 2024. Replacing quarterback Bo Nix is something that is probably difficult for fans to wrap their heads around, but the roster is intriguingly taking shape.

Thursday finishes the same way it began for the Ducks, on a remarkably high note. Lanning is deciding to remain with Oregon football after being floated as a possible successor to the legendary Nick Saban at Alabama. He is 22-5 and 2-0 in bowl games during his two years at the helm, which is the best two-season stretch the team has experienced in almost a decade.

The 2024-25 campaign will be a landmark one for Oregon and all of the Pac-12 deserters. The Big Ten will present many new challenges for the program, but adding a playmaker like Evan Stewart should make the transition at least a little smoother.