The Oregon football program, ranked No.1 for the first time since 2012, just received some unfortunate news about the status of three key contributors on their roster. With this news, Dan Lanning's team will be heading into their ranked Big Ten matchup against No. 20 Illinois very shorthanded.

Star defensive end Jordan Burch as well as tight end Terrance Ferguson and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. are all set to miss the game against the Illini according to On3sports college football reporter Pete Nakos. While Burch's health issues have kept him out of past matchups such as the Ohio State game, and Bryant Jr. has been out all season, their absences combined with Ferguson's are all huge losses for Dan Lanning and company going into another crucial game for the Ducks' playoff chances.

All three injured stars are key players for Oregon Football

A transfer from South Carolina in 2023, Burch has had the best years of his career with the Ducks this season. The senior from Columbia, South Carolina is second on Dan Lanning's team in sacks with five. This stat comes in spite of the star defensive end having not played a game since the Ducks' 34-10 win in East Lansing.

Ferguson, who's been at Oregon his whole career, is the Ducks' current leader in receiving yards for tight ends at 321. The senior is well on his way toward breaking his previous career-high of 414 in this stat.

Gary Bryant Jr. has been out all year so far after being the Ducks' fourth-ranked receiver in yards and fifth-ranked wideout in touchdowns the previous season. The transfer out of USC last year hasn't played a snap for the Ducks since January 1st against the Liberty in the 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Despite Oregon's huge win against preseason Big Ten favorite Ohio State a few weeks ago, they are still battling with two other undefeated teams in Indiana and Penn State at the top of the conference. Every game is absolutely crucial for program's hopes of winning their first national title in school history.