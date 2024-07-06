As the MLB All-Star break is approaching, the race for the American League Cy Young award is heating up. Two of the best pitchers in the league so far this year have been Orioles star Corbin Burnes and Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Skubal has been on an absolute tear since the back half of last season, and he has been the favorite to win the Cy Young for most of this season. However, Burnes has been on fire this year, and he is now the betting favorite to win the coveted award.

Tarik Skubal was outstanding during the end of last season, and his elite play spilled over into the 2024 season. He has been great this year, but he is no longer the betting favorite to win the American League Cy Young award. Corbin Burnes has been a stud for the Orioles this season, and he is now ahead of Skubal according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Burnes is leading the way to win the award at +200 odds and Skubal is at +220.

Burnes and Skubal are ahead of the pack right now. There is obviously a long way to go in the 2024 season, but those two are the big favorites. Some other players that are in the running are Garrett Crochet (Colorado Rockies, +1000), Logan Gilbert (Seattle Mariners, +1200), Seth Lugo (Kansas City Royals, +1200) and Tanner Houck (+2100). Those guys have a lot of work to do if they are going to catch Skubal and Burnes, but there is a lot of season left.

Tarik Skubal and Corbin Burnes have been a ton of fun to watch this year, and they both look like they are going to have exciting finishes to the 2024 season. Let's take a look at the seasons that both of these players have had so far.

Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes has been stellar for the Orioles this season and they have not lost often when he has gotten the start on the rubber. He currently has a 9-3 record on the year. Burnes has 2.32 ERA currently which is good for second best in the MLB. He also has a 1.02 WHIP which is 13th in the league, and he has struck out 105 batters and walked 25.

As for overall team success, the Orioles are having a great year. Burnes is a big reason why as they are tough to beat when he is on the rubber. Baltimore is in first place in the AL East with a 56-32 record right now, and they have their sights set on another playoff appearance.

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal also has a 9-3 record on the year, but it's a bit more impressive given his supporting cast. The Tigers have not had as good of a year as the Orioles as they are currently 40-48, and scoring runs has been a major issue for them. Skubal has gotten better run support than other Tigers pitchers, but things still haven't been easy.

Skubal has a 2.45 ERA on the year which is fourth best in the majors, and his .93 WHIP is the fifth best in the league. He has struck out 119 batters and walked just 20.

Glancing at the numbers, these guys have both had great years, but Skubal has the edge in 2/3 categories that they are not tied in. Burnes is the Cy Young betting favorite, however.

At the end of the day, both of these pitchers have been superb this season, and the race for the Cy Young is going to be exciting.