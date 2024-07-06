The Indiana Pacers have kept busy during the offseason. Indiana added a number of young faces in the 2024 NBA Draft and inked Obi Toppin to a $60 million contract extension. They also signed James Wiseman to a two-year contract recently. Now, it appears that the Pacers are taking a shot at one of the Big Ten's best shooters last season.

Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Indiana Pacers, a source told ESPN. Tominaga played college basketball in Nebraska and was one of the best shooters in the Big Ten, averaging 15 points per game and 26 minutes per game.

In essence, an Exhibit 10 contract is a tryout that includes a one-year NBA contract at minimum salary. NBA teams must make decisions on whether or not to convert these contracts into a two-way contract at the beginning of the regular season.

Tominaga was named second-team All-Big Ten last season after leading the Cornhuskers to an NCAA tournament berth for the first time since 2014.

He logged 76 three-point shots last season. Tominaga was 37.4% from behind the three-point line during three seasons with Nebraska.

Tominaga is an exciting prospect who is a sharpshooter on the court. He went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft but will get a chance to prove his worth with the Indiana Pacers.

He joins draft picks Johnny Furphy, Tristen Newton, and Enrique Freeman in a competition for roster spots on the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam will be happy to have some reinforcements on the roster.

Nebraska star Keisei Tominaga went viral after winning U.S. college three-point contest

Tominaga proved that he is one of the best shooters in the Big Ten last year. He led Nebraska back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 10 years. Tominaga cemented his name in history by winning the tournament's three-point shooting contest.

He was crowned the U.S. college basketball's three-point shooting champion after an impressive performance that wowed the crowd in Phoenix.

Tominaga got the crowd on its feet after waiting until the last second to shoot his final shot. He turned his back to the hoop as the ball swished through the net, causing the crowd and other participants to explode with celebration.

He did the same thing in the semifinals against Ohio State's Jamison Battle, with his final shot securing a 24-23 victory and trip to the finals. Tominaga won the final 19-17 over Hoftstra's Tyler Thomas. He had several balls to spare.

Tominaga finished the night off strong by defeating the women's three-point contest winner, Indiana's Sara Scalia. He won 20-16 in a “battle of the champions.”

“Hey Husker nation, I just won the three-point contest for you. Thank you for supporting me. Go big red,” Tominaga said after winning the contest, reciting a line from the Cornhuskers fight song.

Tominaga also went viral last season with an epic backwards logo shot that he made look effortless. He made the shot during practice, but the clip quickly made its way around social media.

Keisei Tominaga is set to represent Japan at the Paris Olympics this summer.