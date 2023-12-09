Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton kept receipts on all the players drafted before him in the 2020 NBA Draft

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is the latest superstar to emerge in the NBA, becoming one of the league's biggest names this season. He's leading the Pacers to a 12-8 record, has them in the finals of the first NBA in-season tournament, and is a legit MVP candidate.

He's not just tearing up the NBA, but making all the teams who passed on him back during the 2020 NBA Draft look silly. Haliburton has even kept receipts on those teams.

Ahead of the final, Haliburton perfectly recounted all eleven players taken ahead of him while speaking with Rachel Nichols. Before Haliburton was taken 12th, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards first overall, the Golden State Warriors took James Wiseman second, the Charlotte Hornets pulled LaMelo Ball third, the Chicago Bulls chose Patrick Williams fourth and the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Isaac Okoro fifth.

Following the top five, Onyeka Okongwu, Killian Hayes, Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija, Jalen Smith and Devin Vassell were taken by the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs before the Sacramento Kings took Haliburton 12th.

Of all those players, Tyrese Haliburton is arguably having the most success at the moment. He spent a season and a half with the Kings, before he was traded to the Pacers in 2022. After earning his first All-Star nod during the 2022-2023 season, Haliburton is now hitting his stride this year.

This season he's averaging 26.9 points, 12.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game, once again making the teams who passed on him regret their decision.