The Green Bay Packers got Christian Watson back in the lineup on Sunday after he missed one game with an ankle sprain, and the offense was humming. Matt LaFleur was pushing all of the right buttons, Jordan Love was carving up the Arizona Cardinals' defense, and the Packers cruised to a 34-13 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Watson wasted no time getting back in the groove after his injury. He led the Packers in receiving with 68 yards on three catches in the win, including a 44-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Watson said that as soon as the play for him to score was called, he already knew he was going to find the end zone, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“As soon as we called it,” Watson said, “I don't want to be cocky or anything, but I knew it was a touchdown.”

After the game, Watson didn't hold back when asked how hard this Packers offense is to defend now that they have all of their weapons back.

“Honestly, I don’t want to be biased, but I would say impossible,” Watson said, per Wood. “We’ve got guys at every position who can make the play at any moment. Guys who can make plays at any depth of the field, it’s hard to defend that.”

Packers finding their rhythm after six weeks

The Packers have officially survived the storm. After losing Jordan Love for two games due to a knee injury, the Packers have made it out of the first six games of their schedule at 4-2 and right in the mix in the NFC North. Even if they come up short in the division, they will be a heavy favorite to earn one of the three NFC Wild Card spots.

Winning the NFC North will be no easy task. The division is off to a historic start and could potentially be one of the best divisions in recent memory, as its four teams are a combined 17-5. Through six weeks, the four NFC North teams have the top four point differentials in the NFL (pending Monday Night Football).

The Packers are rolling on offense now that they have Love and Christian Watson back. They have won four of their last five games, two of those with Malik Willis at quarterback — and have been able to move the ball on the ground with Josh Jacobs and through the air with their diverse array of receivers. Tucker Kraft is becoming one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and Jayden Reed, Watson and Romeo Doubs form a deep and talented wide receiver core.

Defensively, the Packers haven't been perfect, but they have allowed under 20 points in four of their last five games. Jaire Alexander returned to the secondary in Week 6, which has been creating a ton of turnovers. Their nine interceptions this season ranks third in the NFL.

The Packers' success on both sides of the ball is something to monitor as they continue to push towards the playoffs.