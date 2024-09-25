While Aaron Jones and Davante Adams no longer play for the Green Bay Packers, both players got their start at Lambeau Field. As Jones tried to make his mark on the NFL, he says Adams was one of his biggest mentors.

Adams was drafted in 2024 while Jones was selected in 2017. In Jones' draft year, the Packers took three separate running backs. The veterans on the team would place “bets” on which running back would lead the depth chart.

The 2017 marked Adams' first Pro Bowl campaign, meaning he was a leader on the team. One day in practice, he walked over to Jones and gave the running back all the confidence he needed, via the Players Tribune.

“I got you as my dog in this race,” Adams told Jones.

After hearing the wide receiver's remarks, Jones couldn't put into words what it meant to him. He saw a player he widely respected give him the props he sorely needed. A small interaction in training camp help spark Jones' strong Packers career.

“Ok, Davante Adams believes in me??” Jones wrote anecdotally.

Both players played on the Packers until Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. Jones joined the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 offseason. But while they both now play in different divisions in different parts of the country, Aaron Jones still credits Davante Adams for his leadership and the guidance he gave him at the beginning of his career.

Davante Adams, Aaron Jones shine with Packers

It's all a distant memory now, as the Packers are focused on the Jordan Love era. However, both Adams and Jones had successful careers while in Green Bay.

Adams appeared in 116 games for the team, catching 669 passes for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times and as an All-Pro thrice. Jones' accolades weren't as prolific, as he was named a Pro Bowler just one time. Still, his 5,940 and 45 rushing touchdowns are nothing to sneeze at. Furthermore, he added 2,173 yards and 19 scores through the air.

When both played on the Packers from 2017-2022, Green Bay reached the postseason three times. While they never made the Super Bowl, the Packers were consistent contenders with Adams and Jones on their roster.

Maybe someday the two stars will link up again. But even if things stay how they are, Jones will never forget his upbringing alongside Adams. They learned to navigate the NFL together.