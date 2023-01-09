By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers, led by a resurgent Aaron Rodgers, entered their crucial Week 18 clash against the Detroit Lions having won four straight to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. However, the Packers came up short in the final game of the regular season, losing to the Lions, 20-16, to put an end to their season. And in the process, the loss may also have put an end to Rodgers’ illustrious career.

But Aaron Rodgers says not so fast.

After Rodgers rejected Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams’ attempt at a jersey swap, saying that he “gotta hold on to” the jersey he was wearing, plenty thought that it meant that the 39-year old quarterback had already made retirement plans. However, Rodgers explained away his decision to hold on to his jersey following the game, saying that there are plenty of other reasons behind wanting to keeep the jersey he wore beyond issues regarding retirement.

“There’s just some special ones that I like to keep. So it was nothing against Jameson. I’ll make sure I send him one, but I kind of want to keep this one,” Rodgers said, per Sporting News. “It’s [a] night game [at] Lambeau, Week 18. There’s just certain jerseys you like holding onto like, you know, playing Chicago or [playing a] big Sunday night game, so just a little bit different I guess.”

Nevertheless, Aaron Rodgers still promised to come through on his initial vow towards Jameson Williams that he’d give the 21-year old Lions rookie a jersey of his.

“I think I might have told him I’d give him a jersey when we played in Detroit, so I’ll probably have to send him a jersey,” Rodgers added.

Rodgers’ answer may not have been definitive. He could still decide to retire or suit up for next season, regardless of the reasoning behind his decision not to swap jerseys with Williams. Only time will tell which path the longtime Packers QB decides to take.