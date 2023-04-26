My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

For much of the offseason, Aaron Rodgers getting traded to the New York Jets has seemed inevitable. On Monday afternoon, it finally came to fruition, with the Jets and Green Bay Packers agreeing on a blockbuster deal for Rodgers. After what feels like years of speculation, Rodgers has finally opted to move on from the Packers.

While the deal is agreed to, there are still some final things that need to be ironed out between all the parties involved. One of those issues that needs to be tackled is Rodgers’ contract. Rodgers’ deal needs to be restructured in order for the deal to be able to go through for salary cap purposes, but it looks like he has already taken care of it, which means Rodgers is on schedule to officially become a member of the Jets on Wednesday afternoon.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Aaron Rodgers signed his revised contract with the Packers before 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, per source. So everything remains on schedule: Trade papers can be filed after 4 p.m. ET today and Rodgers will officially become a member of the Jets”

For much of the offseason, a Rodgers’ trade has seemed like a pipe dream, but it’s finally come to fruition, and the final pieces are being put into place. Rodgers seems pumped up to be joining his new team, and it doesn’t look like there will be any roadblocks that delay this deal from being completed any longer than it already has been. As a result, look for Rodgers to officially become a member of the Jets once everything else gets finished up on Wednesday.