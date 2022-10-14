Aaron Rodgers’ thumb issue gets optimistic update ahead of Week 6 Packers vs. Jets

Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been reportedly dealing with a thumb ailment ahead of Week 6. However, Packers’ coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers threw the ball “really well” at a recent practice, per Rob Demovsky. Rodgers may end up taping the thumb for Green Bay’s Sunday affair against the New York Jets, but Aaron Rodgers is seemingly on track to play in the game.

Rodgers has been playing with his thumb taped during practice. That will likely be his only restraint for Week 6 if necessary.

Aaron Rodgers previously commented on his status for the Packers’ upcoming contest.

“Thumb’s all right,” Aaron Rodgers said. “It was nice to get a day off today. Do a little rehab. But, you know, I’ll try to get back out there and practice tomorrow and see how it feels, and be fine by Sunday, I’m sure. I’ve been blessed with big, strong hands all my life, and I expect to be out there throwing it like normal.”

This is tremendous news for Green Bay without question. The Packers are 3-2 this season and need Aaron Rodgers on the field moving forward. The Jets used to be a matchup one would look past on their schedules, but New York is 3-2 so far in 2022. They feature upset potential that would have only increased had Rodgers been forced to miss the game.

But with Aaron Rodgers expected to play, the Packers believe they can take care of business. Rodgers and Green Bay will host the Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM EST.