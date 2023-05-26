Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are basking in the honeymoon phase of their new relationship. But the Jets new quarterback says there’s something more important to him than being a popular teammate.

“I care more about being respected, especially by my teammates, than liked,” Rodgers told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Radio. “Every great leader, that needs to be the focus. If you are worried about being liked over being respected then you are never going to stand for anything and you are not going to get respected.”

Rodgers also said he understands that he’s not everyone’s cup of tea. His openness and outspoken nature are not for everyone, and he’s fine with that as long as others respect him.

“People that have seen me on ‘The (Pat) McAfee Show’ can see what I am all about,” Rodgers said. “There’s not a whole lot that’s held back and I shoot from the hip. Some people like it, some people don’t. Not everybody is into plant medicine, not everybody is into reading books, not everybody likes it that I say the occasional metaphor, but that’s fine.

“More people will like you and appreciate you because we have those boundaries with the things you truly, truly believe in and willing to stand up for them.”

That said, Rodgers has taken the Jets by storm. Coach Robert Saleh and many players have discussed that there’s a new energy with the Jets since Rodgers arrived in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. “Surreal” and “awe” are words often used by his new teammates when discussing the future Hall-of-Famer.

“He’s cool without trying to be cool,” cornerback DJ Reed said of Rodgers.

The strong feelings are mutual. Rodgers said it’s been “a dream month” since being traded to New York. He told Schein that he’s got an “extra energy boost now” and called his new relationship a “perfect marriage.”

Saleh said Rodgers looks like “a kid in an old man’s body” with how excited the 39-year-old is. And maybe there’s more kid in the veteran quarterback than Saleh even knows.

Rodgers will attend a Taylor Swift concert this weekend at MetLife Stadium, saying he’s a “big fan” if not quite a Swiftie.

That’s Aaron Rodgers being Rodgers. As he said, he knows not everyone will groove to him. But with how he’s quickly emerged as a leader during voluntary workouts in New York, it appears he’s well on his way to earning the respect he craves from his new teammates.