By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

AJ Dillon looked like anything but the Green Bay Packers’ backup running back on Monday Night Football, scoring two touchdowns en route to a 24-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dillon left with a suspected head injury at the end of the third quarter, but head coach Matt LaFleur said he has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The 24-year-old Boston College product has been splitting time in the backfield with Aaron Jones, and both backs were productive on Monday; Dillon combined for 71 yards between rushing and pass-catching to go along with the two scores. Jones had 21 touches in the game for 126 yards from scrimmage, including a receiving touchdown.

Dillon operated as the Packers’ primary back in the first half, out-snapping Jones while also picking up work in short-yardage situations. He converted a pair of scores from the eight and one-yard lines before leaving the field to be evaluated for a concussion at the end of the third quarter.

It looks like AJ Dillon’s health will not be an issue moving forward, and the Packers will have their usual backfield duo when they visit Miami to play the Dolphins in Week 16.

It’s desperation mode for Green Bay, who sit in third place in the NFC North with a 6-8 record. They’ve returned to playoff contention after back-to-back wins over the Bears and Rams, but will likely have to win all three of their last games to have a shot at the postseason.

Following Christmas Day in Miami, the Packers head home for a tough New Year’s Day matchup with the 11-3 Minnesota Vikings before closing out the season against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8.