Everyone has been there. Sometimes you just cannot place who that person is. It could be that shady cousin at a family wedding or that neighbor whom with you just exchange friendly nods. For Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it was the man the Green Bay Packers have chosen to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love has been in the league for three seasons but has not had many chances to make a big impression while being backup to arguably the greatest quarterback in franchise history. Still, Cheeseheads would have hoped Reid could remember a player he did battle against in 2021. When reminded of this mystery man’s identity, he did his best to recover, as Tweeted out by DaWindyCity Productions. The damage was done though- both to Love’s ego and the confidence of Packers fans.

Thought this was a troll tweet but it’s actually real https://t.co/096B1yvgQJ pic.twitter.com/BIlVP5fOxt — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 27, 2023

Love himself probably remembers the game a bit more clearly since it was his NFL debut. He completed 19-of34 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs prevailed in a defensive showdown, 13-7. It is understandable that a rather pedestrian outing would not be ingrained in Reid’s memory, but one would think Reid would be up-to-date on Love given how over-analyzed all of the Packers drama has been of late.

Perhaps the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach should be applauded for his ability to remove himself from all the outside noise and just enjoy his offseason. Of course, many will pounce on his slip and use it to mock the Packers, who still currently have Rodgers on their roster. If Love does not work out, then the organization will be roasted for voluntarily moving on from a four-time MVP.

If he does rise to the occasion, though, and lead Green Bay to prosperity, then no one will ever forget his name again.