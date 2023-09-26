Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson only needed three words to give an injury update that suggests he’ll be ready for the team’s Week 4 Thursday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions. And after those three words, quarterback Jordan Love and the entire Cheesehead Nation have to be ecstatic.

“That’s the plan,” Watson told the media when asked if he was playing in the Packers Week 4 tilt with the Lions on Thursday night, per The Athletic Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman.

This Christian Watson injury update is huge for the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love. The 2022 second-round pick hasn’t played yet in 2023 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.

While the Packers have gone 2-1 without the star pass-catcher, Love has struggled at times completing passes to his other young WRs, including Romeo Doubs and rookies Jayden Reed and Dontayvian Wicks. The Packers QB has a brutal 53.1% completion rate heading into Week 4, which is second-lowest in the league, only behind New York Jets signal-caller Zach Wilson.

Last season, Watson also struggled with injuries early in the season but came on hot once fully healthy. In 14 games, the former North Dakota State WR had 41 catches for 611 yards and seven touchdowns.

Watson’s return couldn’t come at a better time for Green Bay. The Thursday night showdown with the Lions will give sole possession of first place in the NFC North to the winner of the game. Both teams are currently 2-1 after three games, and the other teams in the division, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, are both 0-3 on the season.