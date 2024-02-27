The Green Bay Packers made an intriguing addition to their coaching staff on Monday, hiring UAB offensive line coach Eddie Gordon to be the Packers' assistant offensive line coach, per 247 Sports.
Gordon spent the last seven seasons as a coach in the college ranks, four of which came with Georgia football. He was part of the Bulldogs staff that won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. He served as an offensive quality control coach in his final year at Georgia after three seasons as an offensive line graduate assistant.
In his lone season with UAB last year, Gordon led an offensive line unit that helped the Blazers average over 160 rushing yards and just shy of 30 points per game. Against Georgia, UAB scored 21 points, the third most the Bulldogs allowed last season.
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer spoke highly of Gordon last January when he poached him from the Georgia football coaching staff.
“We are so lucky to get Eddie Gordon to join our staff here at UAB,” Dilfer said, per UAB athletics. “Eddie was instrumental in the development of two national championship offensive lines. He is wildly respected in the offensive line community and was a key part of Georgia's success over the past few years.”
Before coaching, Gordon played five seasons of college football at three different schools. He played at Louisana for three seasons before joining the Ragin' Cajuns' coaching staff for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.
Packers offensive line gets stronger
The Packers have long been built on their offensive line and 2023 was no different. Green Bay allowed the third-fewest sacks in the NFL last season and ranked 11th in total offense.
Despite not having All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari in the mix, the Packers' offensive line stayed strong and durable throughout the season. Five linemen played over 77 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps and four of them started every game.
The addition of a highly respected and successful coach could pay dividends for the Packers. Eddie Gordon will coach under offensive line coach Luke Butkus who is entering his third season at that position with the Packers.