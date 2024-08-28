Green Bay Packers fans should breathe a sigh of relief after recent roster cuts and injuries. After missing the end of training camp, Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd will open next season on the 53-man roster, avoiding the injury reserve. He will most likely play in Brazil on September 6 instead of missing the first four games of the 2024 season. Likewise, he can ramp up and build a solid foundation toward seeing game action.

The media caught up to Lloyd after he sat out the Packers' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

“That's the goal. I'm hoping for that. It's day by day, really. I wouldn't be able to tell exactly, but I'm feeling pretty good,” Lloyd said.

Packers rookie avoids injury

The decision to leave MarShawn Lloyd off the injury reserve came down an hour before the 3:00 p.m. deadline for NFL teams to trim the roster to 53 players. Likewise, on the night before the decision, a report seemed to confirm that Lloyd would stay on the IR heading into next season.

“The expectation is that rookie third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) begins the season on injured reserve, but a new rule lets teams designate two players to IR before cuts and still allow them to return, as opposed to having to carry them on the initial 53 for a day before making that move,” according to a report from Rob Demovsky on ESPN.com.

MarShawn Lloyd had sustained a hamstring injury during the Packers' preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns. It was another setback after he had already missed the beginning of training camp with a hip injury. Then, the hamstring bothered him enough to sideline him for the last two preseason games.

Injury woes and roster cuts

This is good news for the Packers, who might have a problem at running back thanks to injury. For one, veteran backup AJ Dillon is out for the year due to a neck injury. While Lloyd could end up a capable backup for Josh Jacobs, Dillon's depth is a valuable asset who could have played in goal-line or short-yardage situations.

Moreover, the Packers also cut kicker Anders Carlson after only a single season, thanks to his playoff debacle against the San Francisco 49ers during their Divisional Round matchup.

Then, the Packers also cut Jalen Wayne, cousin of NFL legend Reggie Wayne, after a brief preseason appearance. Still, the undrafted free agent was a journeyman who hopped onto the training camps of the Buffalo Bills and the Browns.

With this MarShawn Lloyd injury news, Packers fans should rest easy as they wait for Week 1.