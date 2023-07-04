It's still the offseason and the NFL and the 2023 NFL season will not start until September, but there's never a bad time to troll the Dallas Cowboys for former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert.

“Just wrapped up some research for the NFL season coming up and came to a conclusion: being a Cowboys fan is a lot like being a Falcons fan but with higher expectations,” Benkert captioned his hilarious train hitting the school bus meme.

Just wrapped up some research for the NFL season coming up and came to a conclusion: being a Cowboys fan is a lot like being a Falcons fan but with higher expectations. pic.twitter.com/AlvTOsCUCN — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) July 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Benkert, who now plays in the XFL, is not a household name so some fans might have to squint a little harder to recognize him, but he really does not have to be Aaron Rodgers to rib the Cowboys.

Benkert went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but was able to sign later on with the Atlanta Falcons. He would not see action in the NFL until years later when he was inked by the Packers to a contract. However, he appeared in only one game for the team which was during a Week 13 contest in the 2021 season against the Chicago Bears, rushing twice for negative one yard in a 45-30 win at Lambeau Field.

The Cowboys' lack of success in the playoffs over the last several years has always been used by fans of their rivals to make fun of Dallas. Since winning the Super Bowl in 1996, the Cowboys have not progressed past the divisional round. They had a shot at ending that drought last season, but they lost in that same round to the San Francisco 49ers.