The Green Bay Packers suffered a 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears to finish the regular season 11-6, and cornerback Carrington Valentine was the one near DJ Moore on the catch that put the Bears within range for Cairo Santos to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired, and he explained what happened on the play.

“I just did what I was told,” Carrington Valentine said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today. “Play outside leverage, try to keep them in the middle of the field, so the clock. They didn't have any timeouts. So I just did what was asked of me.”

The plan did not work out, as the Bears were able to get to the line and spike the ball in time to set up for a kick. It was a disappointing loss for the Packers, as it drops them to the No. 7 seed in the NFC, meaning they will go on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. Luckily, the Packers did get some good news that Jordan Love's injury is not one that should keep him out for next week's game.

If the Packers had held on to win the game against the Bears, they would have earned the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and would be preparing to go on the road to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead, they have a much tougher matchup in the Eagles after the Washington Commanders got a in on the road against the Dallas Cowboys to secure the No. 6 seed.

The Packers had success as the No. 7 seed a year ago, blowing out the Cowboys in the Wild Card round. They are hoping to recreate that success against an Eagles team that is arguably one of the most talented in the NFL.

These two matched up in Week 1 this season, with the Eagles coming out on top 34-29 in Brazil. This matchup will take place at Lincoln Financial Field.