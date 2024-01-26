After Joe Barry's dismissal, Brandon Staley has emerged as a Packers DC candidate.

While the Green Bay Packers made a run to the Divisional Round, they decided to move on from defensive coordinator Joe Barry. As the Packers look to find their Barry replacement, former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has emerged as a candidate.

Green Bay will interview Staley for their defensive coordinator vacancy, via via Matt Schneidman and Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Staley was recently fired from the Chargers after a 5-9 campaign. In his three years at the helm, Los Angeles went just 24-24, reaching the playoffs once. The Chargers wound up replacing Staley with legendary Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

But while his head coach experience didn't work out well, Staley is still a respected mind in the NFL. Before joining the Chargers, Staley was the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator in 2020. The Rams had the best defense in the NFL, allowing 281.9 yards per game.

Staley was unable to find that same level of success in Los Angeles as the Chargers' defense bottomed out to 28th in the league in 2023, allowing 362.9 YPG. Perhaps more of a focus on just the defense rather than the entire team could help Staley revitalize his coaching career.

The Packers finished the 2023 season ranked 17th in the league, allowing 335.1 YPG. After allowing at least 24 points in both of their playoff matches, Matt LaFleur decided to make a change at the top.

Brandon Staley will now be considered as the next potential Packers DC. If hired, Green Bay would be hoping it'd be a fresh start for Staley and that he could put his time with the Chargers behind him.