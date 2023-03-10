Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t have to be the first domino to fall for quarterbacks around the league to have more clarity on their playing future. However, the clock is ticking for Rodgers to make a decision on if he wants to be traded, with Packers president Mark Murphy saying that he expects a resolution by the beginning of free agency (per Chris Roth of WBAY-TV).

The NFL free agency period officially begins on Wednesday, Mar. 15, at 4 p.m. ET. At that time, the 2023 season will officially start. However, the legal tampering period starts on Monday, Mar. 13, at noon ET.

With that in mind, it appears that Murphy is expecting Rodgers to make his decision between Mar. 13-15.

Rodgers has already met with the New York Jets brass, a strong indication that he’s played his last snap in Green Bay. To add to that, Murphy publicly acknowledging that the Packers gave the Jets permission to speak to Rodgers highlights the franchise’s willingness to move on from the star quarterback. This is in no small part due to the anticipated debut of 24-year-old quarterback Jordan Love, who the Packers selected with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Jets have a well-documented interest in trading for Rodgers, it’s rumored that they are the only team with significant interest in trading for the four-time MVP. However, a team like the Miami Dolphins could opt to swap Tua Tagovailoa for the former Super Bowl champion as well.

.@JFowlerESPN said there is a bit of a ‘holding pattern’ here in the #Jets, #Packers trade for Aaron Rodgers + NYJ being patient + ‘I’ve scoured the Earth for another team involved in this deal & I can’t find one’ 👀 ‘it appears it’s Jets or bust’ for A-Rod trade: 🎥 @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/gznrj6ncr8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 10, 2023

With speculation running rampant and uncertainty at every turn, Rodgers can’t make his decision soon enough.