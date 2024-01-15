Zach Tom is a Packers legend.

When it comes to the Green Bay Packers' win over the Dallas Cowboys, one would think Aaron Jones would get a lot of love. Jordan Love and his perfect passer rating or Matt LaFleur's impeccable playcalling would also be in contention. But, it was an unsung hero who kept the team's offensive engine away from Micah Parson's lethal sacks. Zach Tom stood out and delivered when it mattered for this squad and now they move on.

The Packers' right tackle was not letting anyone from the Cowboys' defense touch Jordan Love. Micah Parsons was swift-footed entering this NFL Playoffs matchup but Zach Tom overpowered him. This led to just one pressure on 19 pass-rush attempts from the bane of most of the league's quarterbacks. He was able to just get 5.3% of his pressures to go through the Packers offensive line. Those numbers led to Parsons' lowest pressure rate in a game for his whole career, per Next Gen Stats.

There were nine times that Tom and Parsons faced off. Of all those times, Parsons attempted nine pressures against the Packers quarterback. He also failed in every single one of those attempts which spelled the downfall of the Cowboys and an early NFL Playoffs exit.

Zach Tom's impact on the Packers' offense

Everything was going well for the Packers' schemes in this game. The Cowboys were not able to force any sacks, interceptions, or fumbles which were of big help. They may have only gotten 415 all-purpose yards for this game which is 95 yards behind the Dak Prescott-led offense but the lack of mistakes made them thrive. Love and LaFleur's offense got an average gain of 7.7 per snap because of the offensive linemen.

No one was able to touch the Packers' offensive engine or his weapons in this matchup. Aaron Jones also had a fairly easy time during hand-offs and in finishing routes while carrying the ball because of the elite level of blocking in this game. While people who score on the offensive side get the most love, individuals like Tom along with the Packers offensive line should get more love from their fans.