After losing two of their linemen to injuries against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, the Green Bay Packers were dealt an injury update on receiver Jayden Reed, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Packers say WR Jayden Reed is questionable to return tonight due to a shoulder injury,” Schefter wrote.

Following Christian Watson's Week 18 injury, and Romeo Doubs earlier in their battle against the Eagles, Reed joins the list of Packers players who've gone down with an injury.

On top of the weapons they've lost, both Elgton Jenkins and Devonte Wyatt were ruled out of the Wild Card matchup, giving the Packers an upward hill to secure a victory on the road against the Eagles.

Considering the time left in the game when Reed suffered the injury, it's likely he'll return if he can.

However, if the injury is severe enough, which is unknown at the time, it could cause him to miss the remainder of Sunday's matchup.

Now, the Packers haven't been successful on offense against the Eagles, and that's been apparent — even with Reed active.

With Reed's return questionable, however, the Packers are fighting an even harder battle.

Just one season after being one of the youngest rosters to make the playoffs, the Packers look even worse in 2024.

Now, injuries have clearly played a role in that, but injuries happen to any team. Although they're much different teams, the Detroit Lions — who secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC — were one of the most injury-prone teams in the NFL.

As the Lions have proven, injuries can't be an excuse for teams truly capable of winning the Super Bowl.

And while not many NFL fans outside of the state of Wisconsin expected a heroic performance by the Packers in the Wild Card round, their number of injuries was a significant reason as to why this game went the way it did.

Although the game isn't over, it's looking like the Packers will have plenty of time to heal up over the offseason.