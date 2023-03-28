As if getting Aaron Rodgers wasn’t enough, New York Jets fans should be thrilled to hear what Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said about a potential trade return for the four-time NFL MVP.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Gutekunst said that receiving a first-round pick for Rodgers isn’t “necessary” for a trade to happen, according to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

While Gutekunst said that Rodgers is a “premier” player, it seems that the hold-up in a deal getting done between the Jets and the Packers isn’t because the Jets are withholding a top pick in the discussions.

Rodgers’ inevitable move to the Jets has drawn plenty of comparisons to Brett Favre’s exit from Green Bay to New York during the 2008 NFL offseason. The Jets only had to give up a conditional fourth-round pick for the Hall of Fame quarterback that turned into a third-rounder based on Favre’s performance with New York.

It seems obvious that Rodgers, a year removed from his second of back-to-back MVP seasons, will garner more than a measly mid-round pick for his services.

However, the Jets could use Rodgers’ 2022 season as a barometer for his trade value. Rodgers threw for a career-low (in a season he started 15+ games) 3695 passing yards last year and threw more interceptions (12) than he has in a single season since 2010.

The Aaron Rodgers trade saga has taken over the NFL offseason, but whatever haul the Packers will get for the future hall-of-famer might not be as exciting as fans want it to be.