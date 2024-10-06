On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers took the field on the road vs the Los Angeles Rams without wide receiver Romeo Doubs after suspending him for missing practices this week. Green Bay entered the game at 2-2, ironically winners of both games when Jordan Love was out due to injury and losers of both of his starts.

Still, it didn't take Love long on Sunday in the City of Angels to remind everyone of why the Packers paid him the big bucks this offseason.

Early in the first quarter, Love threw a ball from midfield that initially looked like it had no chance of being completed, as a swarm of three Rams defenders surrounded intended target Jayden Reed as he sprinted down the field.

However, somehow, Love was able to find a pocket to fit the football into, falling into Reed's arms as he fell down just short of the goal line.

In fact, so impressive was the throw that Green Bay reporter Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the play was “Jordan Love’s best throw of his career thus far.”

The Packers would on to punch the ball into the end zone a couple of plays later to take an early 7-0 lead on the road in a game that could have major implications down the line for the NFC playoff picture.

Love put every bit of his arm talent on display with the throw, arm talent that convinced the Packers to make him the highest paid player in the NFL this past offseason with a new contract extension.

The Packers' timeline was accelerated with a surprise push into the postseason last year, where they blew out the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round before losing in narrow fashion to the San Francisco 49ers the following weekend.

With Love looking to be recovered from his injury sustained in week one this year vs the Eagles, the Packers are looking ready to fully come into their own in 2024.