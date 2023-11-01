Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst notes that Jordan Love's future is uncertain amid 2-5 start

The transition to Jordan Love from Aaron Rodgers has not been as smooth as the Green Bay Packers hoped. After sitting on the bench for three seasons since the Packers drafted him in the first round in 2020, Love finally got his chance to take over the starting gig as Rodgers left for the New York Jets.

Things have not gone to plan though. They started the year 2-1, but have now fallen to 2-5. Their offense ranks in the bottom-10 in the NFL in total yards and they have not scored more than 20 points since Week 2.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst kept it real on Love's performance as Green Bay approaches the halfway point of the season.

Gutekunst called Love's play “a little up and down … Like our entire offense, right?” he said. “I think it's been a work in progress for the entire offense. There's been glimpses, particularly in the second halves, of really good football. But we have not started very well. So, I think that group, that unit as a whole has a lot of work to do. But at the same time, they're kind of committed to the process, believe in that group of guys and expect better results coming,” via ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“I think he's done a lot of really good things,” Gutekunst said. “Really like the way he's responded to the adversity, how he's led the team. Again, we've got to be better as a unit, and I expect that to happen over the next 10 games. And I think that we're going through some things that we knew we would go through. We haven't had the results that we want, but I do like the way guys are responding to things.”

Through seven games, Jordan Love has completed 57.7% of his passes for 1,492 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Packers take on the Rams this Sunday.