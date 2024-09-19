ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Green Bay Packers will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. We're live from Nissan Stadium, sharing our NFL odds series and making a Packers-Titans prediction and pick.

The Packers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 16-10. Josh Jacobs rumbled for 151 yards on 32 rushes. Also, backup quarterback Malik Willis went 12 for 14 with 122 yards passing and one touchdown while rushing six times for 41 yards. Romeo Doubbs had three catches for 62 yards. Likewise, Dontayvion Wicks had three catches for 26 yards and snagged a touchdown. The offense produced 19 first downs and was 10 for 17 on third down. Also, they turned the ball over once but did not allow a single touchdown.

The defense was fierce, snagging three interceptions. Additionally, they had one sack. The defense was able to get off the field quickly, which contributed an advantage in time of possession.

The Titans lost 24-17 to the New York Jets in Week 2 to fall to 0-2. Will Levis went 19 for 28 with 192 yards passing with one touchdown, one interception, and one fumble lost. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard rushed 17 times for 62 yards and caught five passes for 40 yards. Calvin Ridley had four receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown. Overall, the Titans finished with 20 first downs while going 5 for 12 on third down. The offense also committed two turnovers and allowed four sacks.

The defense garnered two sacks, both by Harold Landry. However, they did not force a turnover, which might be essential in this one as they attempt to stop a solid running game.

The Titans lead the head-to-head series 8-6. Additionally, they won the last battle, beating the Packers on November 17, 2022, at Lambeau Field. It will be the first game at Nissan Stadium since November 13, 2016.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Titans Odds

Green Bay Packers: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Tennessee Titans: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

How to Watch Packers vs. Titans

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Packers were supposed to struggle last weekend. When Jordan Love went down with an MCL injury in the opener, the Packers were supposed to crumble. Love is currently questionable to play this weekend.

While Willis was not the most dominating force, he did not blow the game. Now, he is set up for a return to Nashville against the team that drafted him.

Jacobs has been the best offensive player so far. He has rushed 48 times for 235 yards with two catches for 20 yards. But he has also fumbled twice, losing it once. Therefore, he must do a better job of holding onto the football. Jayden Reed has been solid, with six catches for 147 yards and one touchdown. However, he was quiet in the last one and must do more this weekend. Doubs has seven receptions for 112 yards. Yet, he still seeks his first touchdown.

The defense did an exceptional job last weekend. Now, they hope to stop an average attack that gave away the last two games. Rashon Gary has been solid, with one solo tackle and one sack. Meanwhile, Devonte Wyatt has tallied three solo tackles and one sack.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently with Jacobs, with Willis avoiding making mistakes. Then, the defense must stop Pollard and force Levis into long third-down situations.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Titans are 0-2 because of self-inflicted wounds. They dominated the Chicago Bears in Week 1 until their offense collapsed. Then, it happened again against the New York Jets.

Levis must do better. So far, he has passed for 319 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while rushing eight times for 74 yards. Pollard has been solid in his first two games with the Titans. Ultimately, he has rushed 33 times for 144 yards for a touchdown while catching eight passes for 52 yards. Ridley has caught seven passes for 127 yards while running 10 yards for a touchdown.

The defense has done well. Landry has five solo tackles and three sacks. Meanwhile, Sebastian Joseph-Day has tallied three solo tackles and one sack. Ernest Jones IV has added seven solo tackles.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and take the pressure off Levis. Then, the defense cannot allow Jacobs to move the ball.

Final Packers-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Packers are 1-1 against the spread, while the Titans are 0-2. This battle will be interesting. Ultimately, they both are struggling to do much on offense. But the Titans will be the desperate team. Consequently, the home-crowd energy might be enough to overwhelm Willis, who may not be able to avoid making mistakes this weekend. While Willis leading the Packers to a victory over his former team would be a nice story, we don't see it happening.

Final Packers-Titans Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans -2.5 (-110)