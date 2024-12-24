The Green Bay Packers got exactly what they wanted as an early Christmas present. Green Bay destroyed New Orleans 34-0 on Monday Night Football, securing a playoff berth in the process. The Packers played so well that they were able to give some players rest during the second half.

Packers fans were worried that Josh Jacobs could have sustained an injury during the blowout win. Thankfully, Jacobs eased everyone's worries with a simple explanation during his postgame remarks.

“Yeah coach told me at half time if we score again that basically I was going to be shut down for the day,” Jacobs told reporters in the locker room. “So I kinda knew, that's why I was trying to come in and play as hard as I could and try to get that last little bit.”

Jacobs had an impressive game against the Saints, even if he stopped playing before the end of the game. Jacobs logged 13 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also hauled in four receptions for 38 yards.

Jacobs is having a career season during his first year with the Packers. He has 278 carries for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns with only two games left to play in the regular season. Jacobs has already scored a career-best 13 touchdowns and can pad that record even more over the next two weeks.

Green Bay really has been the perfect fit for Jacobs. It was arguably one of the best free agent signings of the offseason.

Jordan Love reacts to Packers clinching playoffs after MNF win

Nobody was more excited about the Packers clinching the playoffs than Jordan Love.

Love shared an excited quote after beating the Saints that captured the attitude of the team.

“It's big time,” Love said after the game. “That's something — obviously the goal is the Super Bowl. That's the first step right there, making the playoffs. This was obviously a big-time game to clinch that spot. Proud of the way we came out here and handled business.”

The Packers clinched their second straight playoff berth with Monday's win over the Saints. That means that Green Bay has made the playoffs in both of Jordan Love's seasons as the team's starting quarterback.

Green Bay will have to be road warriors just like last year. Both Detroit and Minnesota have a 13-2 record, and play each other in Week 18, which blocks Green Bay from winning the NFC North.

Playing on the road in 2023 did not prevent the Packers from beating the Cowboys and nearly advancing the NFC Championship game.

Next up for the Packers is a huge Week 17 matchup against the Vikings.