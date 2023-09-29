Matt LaFleur laid into his team's offense early in Thursday night's game against the Detroit Lions, hoping to inspire the Green Bay Packers to a second-half comeback. After those spirited efforts fell well short of victory in a 34-20 loss, though, LaFleur took umbrage when asked what caused the extreme struggles of Jordan Love and company before intermission.

“What do you think happens to cause a first half like that, where you just got nothin—” a reporter asked the Packers' coach on the postgame podium before quickly being cutoff.

“Well, you saw it, Pete,” LaFleur responded. “I mean, we got our a** kicked. If I knew, it wouldn't have happened…That's a BS question, man.”

Yikes.

While it's not ‘BS' for a reporter to ask a coach what prompted his team's labors, the gross extent of Green Bay's at least make LaFleur's boiled-over frustration understandable. The Packers finished the first quarter with exactly one total yard, and only managed 20 more before halftime. The Lions, meanwhile, racked up 284 yards of offense in the first half, running the ball all over Lambeau Field. They also scored more points than Green Bay had yards.

Making matters worse for the Packers? While their offensive line was banged up, missing both David Bakhtiari—likely done for the season—and Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Jones and Christian Watson returned to action on Thursday, giving Love his team's two most dangerous playmakers. It didn't matter. Green Bay scored 17 points in the second half, but never got closer than two touchdowns on the scoreboard as Detroit salted away an easy road victory.

The good news for LaFleur and the Packers is that they'll have plenty of time to simmer down and figure things out before next taking the field. Green Bay is off until October 9th, when it meets the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City on Monday Night Football.