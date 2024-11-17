The Green Bay Packers got some good news when Jaire Alexander was activated to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 11, but it looks like he was only good to play for the first half of the game. Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that Alexander wouldn't play in the second half of the game, as he most likely re-aggravated his knee injury.

Alexander suffered a knee injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, was inactive the following week, and had the bye week to get healthy. He was a limited participant in practice this week and was a go for the Bears.

The Packers will now have to play the rest of the game without their best cornerback, and it's up in the air if he will play in the following weeks.

Packers lose Jaire Alexander for rest of the game vs. Bears

Without Jaire Alexander to finish the game, the Packers will be looking to players such as Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Eric Stokes to step up in his place. Javon Bullard has been playing in the slot, and Corey Ballentine has a chance to get some playing time as well.

Hopefully, Alexander's injury isn't too serious, as they're looking to get going in the second half of the season. The games don't get any easier for the Packers in these next couple of weeks, as they face the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions.

The Packers have been playing well on both sides of the ball, and offensively, they've looked good this season. They've always had a solid defense, but playing without their top cornerback has had its disadvantages. Alexander has been not only the best cornerback on the Packers, but one of the best in the league for the past few seasons amongst his peers.