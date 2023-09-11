Protection was the name of the game in the Green Bay Packers' rout of the Chicago Bears, according to Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

After the game, LaFleur spoke about the Packers' ability to protect starting quarterback Jordan Love and subsequently get after the Love's counterpart on the Bears, Justin Fields. To LaFleur, that proved the difference on Sunday, which he discussed on Packers Radio, per The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse.

Fields was under constant duress. Overall, the Packers sacked him four times, including a strip sack and fumble recovery, and hit the third-year signal caller three other times.

For the Packers, it was no Aaron Rodgers, no problem against their rivals from Chicago. After three seasons as Rodgers' understudy, Love was handed the reigns this season and did not disappoint in the season opener.

Wasting no time, Love went 15-for-27 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1. Crucially, he threw no interceptions and was sacked just once. It was an impressive showing for Love in just his second career NFL start.

He also made sure to utilize the entire Packers offense. Love connected with six players for multiple receptions on Sunday afternoon. Of course, it helps when the offensive line gives a quarterback time to go through his progressions.

Seeing the Packers ship off Aaron Rodgers to the Jets might've given the Bears hope. Hope that their fortunes were improving in what's been a lopsided rivalry recently. As a Packers quarterback, Rodgers led his team to a 25-5 record against the Bears. Notably, he led Green Bay to a win at Soldier Field in the NFC Championship game in the 2010 season.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, it seems that Jordan Love has picked up right where Rodgers left off. Meanwhile, questions about Justin Fields' viability as the franchise's QB of the future will persist for at least another week.