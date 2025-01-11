The Green Bay Packers finished third in the highly competitive NFC North. The team produced an 11-6 record but back-to-back losses to close out the regular season dropped the Packers to the seventh seed in the NFC, setting up a road matchup with the second seed Philadelphia Eagles. While the first round draw isn’t ideal, Green Bay was also dealing with injuries to starting quarterback Jordan Love and backup Malik Willis.

The Packers avoided disaster as Love and Willis are off the injury report and set to play on Sunday. However, out of an abundance of caution, the team added a quarterback insurance policy for the Wild Card showdown with the Eagles. Green Bay elevated Sean Clifford from the practice squad to the active roster, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X.

Love hurt his right elbow in the season finale against the Chicago Bears while Willis has been dealing with a sore right thumb. Both Packers’ quarterbacks were limited during practice this week but Love was upgraded to a full participant Thursday and he and Willis will suit up for Sunday’s game in Philly.

Still, the Packers are taking no chances. With two banged up QBs the team thought it wise to call up Clifford, who will function as the emergency third quarterback this weekend. It’s the third time Clifford has been elevated to Green Bay’s active roster this season but the first time since Week 3.

Clifford was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Packers out of Penn State. He appeared in two games for Green Bay during his rookie season. Clifford was then cut by the team and re-signed to the practice squad ahead of the 2024 season.

Although the extra insurance is comforting, if Clifford is forced into duty against the Eagles, the Packers are in serious trouble. Green Bay needs a special performance from Love to have a shot at upsetting Philadelphia. Love is capable of delivering in the clutch. Last season he led the Packers to a win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the Wild Card round.

Just as important to the team is running back Josh Jacobs, who’s considered the Packers’ X-Factor on Sunday. Jacobs’ sensational debut season in Green Bay lends some optimism for the team’s chances against the Eagles. But it’s still a tough task.

Philadelphia will be close to full strength for the matchup as well as Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts cleared the concussion protocol and will play this weekend. The two exciting NFC squads square off on Sunday at 4:30pm est.