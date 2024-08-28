ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres are on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Padres-Cardinals Projected Starters

Joe Musgrove vs. Andre Pallante

Joe Musgrove (4-4) with a 4.43 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 65 innings pitched, 60K/18BB, .266 oBA

Last Start: vs. New York Mets: Win, 7 innings, 1 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 5.63 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 16 innings pitched, 14K/10BB, .328 oBA

Andre Pallante (6-6) with a 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 86.2 innings pitched, 65K/33BB, .241 oBA

Last Start: at Minnesota Twins: Win, 7 innings, 5 hits, 1 runs, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 games, 7 starts, 4.85 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42.2 innings pitched, 33K/16BB, .263 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Cardinals Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -126

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Padres vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Joe Musgrove is coming off a very good start, and that continued a great month of August. He has picked up where he left off before hitting the IL, and the Padres have benefitted from it. In his three starts since returning, Musgrove has thrown 15.2 innings, allowed just six total hits, struck out 16, walked only three batters, and he has a 0.57 ERA. If Musgrove can keep pitching well, the Padres will win this game pretty easily.

Before getting hurt, Musgrove made a start against the Cardinals. He threw six innings, allowed just one run, and struck out seven as he led the Padres to a win. The Cardinals have not gotten much better at the plate since then, so Musgrove has a chance to have another great start. In fact, the Cardinals are batting under .240 in August, and their slugging has not been great. Expect Musgrove to shut down the Cardinals Wednesday night.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pallante is another pitcher having a great month. His last three starts have been his best. In those three starts, Pallante has thrown 19.2 innings, allowed 12 hits, and just four earned runs. He is 2-0 in those three starts, as well. Pallante has two straight starts of seven innings pitched, and this could be a third. If he can have another good start, the Cardinals will have a great chance to win this game.

Pallante has been better as a starter this season, even though he began the year in the bullpen. When he starts games, Pallante has held opponents to a lower batting average, lower on-base percentage, lower slugging percentage, and a lower OPS as a result. He is a better pitcher when he starts, and he has been very good lately. If he can just continue pitching well, the Cardinals will win this game.

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. Both pitchers are throwing the ball well, so I would not be surprised to see the under hit Wednesday night. This means it will come down to which offense can push a run or two across. I like the Padres lineup much better than the Cardinals. I will be taking the Padres to win this game on the road.

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-126)